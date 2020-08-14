Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of RingCentral in a report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RingCentral’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.69.

NYSE:RNG opened at $279.16 on Friday. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $120.03 and a 52 week high of $306.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.88 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.76.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 4,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.13, for a total transaction of $983,461.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,052,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.16, for a total value of $1,901,573.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,832,135.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,348 shares of company stock valued at $27,678,486. Insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 2,980.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 81,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,229,000 after purchasing an additional 78,856 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

