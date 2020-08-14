Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC) Insider James Simon Millen Sells 597,332 Shares

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC) insider James Simon Millen sold 597,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total transaction of £35,839.92 ($46,855.69).

Shares of LON:PYC opened at GBX 6.40 ($0.08) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 million and a PE ratio of -32.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.19. Physiomics Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 17.25 ($0.23).

Get Physiomics alerts:

About Physiomics

Physiomics Plc provides outsourced systems and computational biology services to pharmaceutical companies in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the United States. It offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Physiomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physiomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.