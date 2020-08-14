Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC) Insider James Simon Millen Sells 597,332 Shares

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC) insider James Simon Millen sold 597,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total transaction of £35,839.92 ($46,855.69).
Shares of LON:PYC opened at GBX 6.40 ($0.08) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 million and a PE ratio of -32.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.19. Physiomics Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 17.25 ($0.23).
About Physiomics
