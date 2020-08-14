Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Stock Price Down 2%

Pharma Mar SA (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) shares fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $97.50 and last traded at $97.50, 2,088 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 266% from the average session volume of 570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pharma Mar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs in Spain and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Consumer Chemicals. It develops and commercializes Yondelis, an antitumor agent for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcomas and for relapsed ovarian cancer.

