PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 497700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PGT Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth about $18,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 25.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,412,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 289,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 324.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 142,234 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 41.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 472,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 138,540 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 126,354 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

