PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Raised to $13.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.09% from the company’s current price.

PCG has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.59.

PCG stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. PG&E has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. On average, research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 1,515.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,131,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,480,000 after purchasing an additional 107,066,900 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its stake in PG&E by 1,478.1% in the second quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 15,781,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781,250 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PG&E by 40.2% in the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,522,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,622 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter worth about $74,159,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PG&E by 542.1% in the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,518 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

