Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $36.82, but opened at $34.71. Performance Food Group shares last traded at $34.71, with a volume of 1,885,600 shares changing hands.

The food distribution company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $643,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,132 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,077,149 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $60,528,000 after buying an additional 100,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,871,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $579,055,000 after buying an additional 6,552,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 576,384 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after buying an additional 55,471 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.30.

About Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

