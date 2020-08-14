Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.09% of Penn National Gaming worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,458,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 62,171 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,412,000 after acquiring an additional 196,141 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,535,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 273,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 82.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,442,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,250,000 after buying an additional 650,627 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $4,236,553.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,004.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $320,656.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,951.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,098 shares of company stock worth $9,108,947 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, cut Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.