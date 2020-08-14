Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Saul Reibstein Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,434.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Saul Reibstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

On Thursday, July 16th, Saul Reibstein sold 33,636 shares of Penn National Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,179,614.52.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $49.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $54.72.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PENN. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered Penn National Gaming to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $27,535,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,442,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 650,627 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $19,710,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $4,736,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,245.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 382,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 354,486 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.