Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Up to $4.48

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.48. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 4,885,100 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $871.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 54.1% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period.

Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

