Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.26% from the stock’s current price.

PASG has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

PASG opened at $14.77 on Friday. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). Equities analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter worth $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter worth $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter worth $124,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.