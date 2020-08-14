Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) PT Raised to $24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parex Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

PARXF opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.