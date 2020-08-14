Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Insider Purchases £29,960 in Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) insider Mary Ann Sieghart purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,140 ($27.98) per share, with a total value of £29,960 ($39,168.52).

Shares of PIN opened at GBX 2,200 ($28.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 26.42 and a quick ratio of 26.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,087.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,035.82. Pantheon International PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 19.44 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,949.40 ($38.56). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 17.66.

About Pantheon International

Pantheon International Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in investing in a portfolio of private equity assets managed by third party managers across the world. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity funds and directly in private companies.

