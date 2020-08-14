Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$28.00.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$43.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Pi Financial reissued a neutral rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

TSE PAAS opened at C$45.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.79. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$14.22 and a 52 week high of C$53.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 321.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.57%.

In related news, Director Michael Steinmann sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.90, for a total value of C$92,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,813,688.80. Also, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.76, for a total transaction of C$175,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,468 shares in the company, valued at C$4,265,199.68. Insiders sold 28,337 shares of company stock worth $1,172,688 over the last ninety days.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

