Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Tops $0.16

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001401 BTC on exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $529,873.41 and $3.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00055166 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.42 or 0.00786932 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.73 or 0.01828428 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013331 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12,003.13 or 1.02207123 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00144841 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00078498 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

