Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,494 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,494 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 188,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,767,000 after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS stock opened at $159.36 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $163.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.31 and its 200-day moving average is $133.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. G.Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,994.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $179,432.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,455.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,468,263 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

