Optimal Asset Management Inc. Makes New $264,000 Investment in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,033 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 2.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 10.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in eBay by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 10,302 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 3.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $793,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,437,950.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $1,272,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,007 shares of company stock worth $3,358,713 over the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

