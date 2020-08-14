Oppenheimer Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Motus GI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.69). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Motus GI’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MOTS. Colliers Secur. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Shares of Motus GI stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $30.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.99. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 17,405.97% and a negative return on equity of 148.97%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.90% of Motus GI worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

