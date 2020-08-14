Onespan Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,921 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,102% compared to the typical daily volume of 243 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $18.84 on Friday. Onespan has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Onespan had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onespan will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,016.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,292,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,897,919.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 454,634 shares of company stock worth $9,741,017 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onespan by 43.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Onespan in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Onespan during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Onespan during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Onespan during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSPN shares. Sidoti raised their price objective on Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Onespan in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

