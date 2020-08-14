Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) – Equities researchers at Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Onespan in a report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Get Onespan alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Onespan in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

OSPN stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.18. Onespan has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.13 million. Onespan had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Onespan’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,576,686 shares in the company, valued at $90,801,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 454,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,741,017. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Onespan by 31.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,010,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,024,000 after buying an additional 480,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Onespan by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 57,695 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Onespan by 34.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,844,000 after purchasing an additional 226,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Onespan by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Onespan by 369.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 339,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.