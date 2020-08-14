Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) versus Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Head-To-Head Review

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Popular pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Popular pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ohio Valley Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Popular has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ohio Valley Banc and Popular, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Popular 0 0 3 0 3.00

Popular has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.51%. Given Popular’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Popular is more favorable than Ohio Valley Banc.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and Popular’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohio Valley Banc $59.48 million 1.91 $9.91 million N/A N/A Popular $2.83 billion 1.14 $671.14 million $6.88 5.48

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc.

Profitability

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and Popular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohio Valley Banc 14.84% 6.96% 0.86% Popular 18.03% 8.43% 0.94%

Risk and Volatility

Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Popular has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Popular shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Popular shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Popular beats Ohio Valley Banc on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine (ATM) services, consumer finance, seasonal tax refund loan services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust services. As of January 29, 2019, it operated 19 offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and Loan Central with 6 consumer finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates 37 ATMs, including 20 off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio.

About Popular

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, broker-dealer, and insurance services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 172 branches, including 67 owned and 105 leased premises in Puerto Rico; 51 branches comprising 5 owned and 46 leased premises in New York, New Jersey, and Florida; and 619 ATMs in Puerto Rico, 22 ATMs in Virgin Islands, and 115 ATMs in the United States mainland. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

