NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading 5.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares traded up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $405.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a positive rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $458.68 and last traded at $457.61, 11,607,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 12,616,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $434.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,140,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $408.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.91. The firm has a market cap of $281.43 billion, a PE ratio of 85.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

