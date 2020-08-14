Novartis (VTX:NOVN) PT Set at CHF 82 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been assigned a CHF 82 price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

NOVN has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a CHF 86 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 93 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 86 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 93.

Novartis has a 1 year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1 year high of CHF 88.30.

