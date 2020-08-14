NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 39.62% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.
Shares of NMIH stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. NMI has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?
Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.