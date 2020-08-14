NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 39.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. NMI has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NMI will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

