Nkarta Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 19th (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta’s (NASDAQ:NKTX) quiet period will end on Wednesday, August 19th. Nkarta had issued 14,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 10th. The total size of the offering was $252,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $24.34 on Friday. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $58.69.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 833,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.