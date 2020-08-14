NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.50. The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.37. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 11,199 shares traded.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NGL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded NGL Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

In other news, EVP John Ciolek purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,279,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,726,000 after buying an additional 1,075,805 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $2,520,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,836,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,775,000 after purchasing an additional 398,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,126,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 359,184 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,917,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 276,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $565.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $844.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.54%. NGL Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.