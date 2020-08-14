New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) PT Raised to C$38.00

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for New Look Vision Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on New Look Vision Group from C$38.50 to C$39.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

BCI stock opened at C$29.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.80 million and a PE ratio of -160.44. New Look Vision Group has a 1 year low of C$20.11 and a 1 year high of C$34.50.

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Look Vision Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

New Look Vision Group Company Profile

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses. As of March 18, 2019, it operated a network of 373 stores, including 204 stores in Quebec, 47 stores in British Columbia, 37 stores in Ontario, 25 stores in New Brunswick, 22 stores in Nova Scotia, 13 stores in Newfoundland & Labrador, 7 stores in Prince Edward Island, and 2 stores in Saskatchewan primarily under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, and Iris banners.

