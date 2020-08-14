NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NetEase were worth $88,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $474.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $243.90 and a 12-month high of $503.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.88.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTES. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on NetEase in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cfra lifted their target price on NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.25.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

