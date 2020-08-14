Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ NLTX opened at $11.99 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $448.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of -4.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 24.92, a quick ratio of 24.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

