Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Trading Up 1.6%

Neo Lithium Corp (CVE:NLC) was up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.64, approximately 76,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 165,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 27.39, a current ratio of 27.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. The company explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Tres Quebradas project comprising 11 mining claims and 1 exploration claim covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares is located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina.

