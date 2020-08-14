Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given New $17.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its price objective reduced by analysts at SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.42% from the company’s current price.

NKTR has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cfra cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.94.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Scott Greer sold 15,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,124,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,921,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,498,000 after buying an additional 2,292,264 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,898,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,167 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,399,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,722,000 after acquiring an additional 874,810 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,126,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,103,000 after purchasing an additional 459,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 336.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 578,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 446,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.