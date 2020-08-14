National Bank Financial Raises Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$9.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.15 to C$10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

TSE AX.UN opened at C$8.75 on Tuesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52 week low of C$5.41 and a 52 week high of C$13.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently -213.44%.

In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, Director Armin Martens bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.25 per share, with a total value of C$72,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 414,140 shares in the company, valued at C$3,002,515.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

