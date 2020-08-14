National Bank Financial Comments on Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

RY has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.10.

NYSE RY opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $105.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.36). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,476,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,340 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $5,010,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 81.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 171,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 77,274 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 119.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 58,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 31,922 shares during the period. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

