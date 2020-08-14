Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Director John C. Thomas Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Director John C. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Nantkwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $376,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 310,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,828.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NK opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $939.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. Nantkwest Inc has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 112,350.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NK. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 27.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 548.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 55,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 32,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Nantkwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

NK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nantkwest in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

