Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,081,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,588,000 after acquiring an additional 989,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,868,000 after acquiring an additional 116,884 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 18,660,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,090,000 after acquiring an additional 461,500 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 152,791.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,697,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,820,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,279,000 after acquiring an additional 295,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.06.

Ventas stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

