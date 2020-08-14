Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $516,000 Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,535.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 551,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 543,101 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 39,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 554.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 276,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $61.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.08. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99.

