Mutual Advisors LLC Has $428,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,946,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average is $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

