Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 276 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $320,167.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,145.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $473,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,102 shares of company stock valued at $7,850,280. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABC opened at $103.55 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $106.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.76.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

