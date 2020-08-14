Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,952,000 after purchasing an additional 829,282 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 10.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,194,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,832,000 after purchasing an additional 708,667 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $298,358,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Square by 44.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,788,000 after purchasing an additional 304,530 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SQ opened at $139.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.23 and a beta of 2.72. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $158.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $539,913.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,130 shares of company stock worth $1,834,779. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen cut shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Square from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.48.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

