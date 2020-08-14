Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,754 Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,754 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3,812.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 279,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,802,000 after acquiring an additional 272,025 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 8.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $126.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.89. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.81.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,859,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $456,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,788 shares in the company, valued at $226,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,967 shares of company stock worth $6,765,965 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

