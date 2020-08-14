MustangCoin (MST) Market Cap Achieves $6,444.68

MustangCoin (CURRENCY:MST) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One MustangCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last week, MustangCoin has traded up 43.3% against the dollar. MustangCoin has a market cap of $6,444.68 and approximately $5.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MustangCoin Coin Profile

MustangCoin (CRYPTO:MST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2016. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. MustangCoin’s official website is mustangcoin.xyz . MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MustangCoin Coin Trading

MustangCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MustangCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MustangCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MustangCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

