MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Raised to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) was upgraded by Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MSGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on MSG Networks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MSG Networks from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

NYSE:MSGN opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $605.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.01. MSG Networks has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.32. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, analysts expect that MSG Networks will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 46,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $16,368,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 49,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 221,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 80,180 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

