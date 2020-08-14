Morgan Stanley Trims Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Target Price to $70.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LMND. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

LMND stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $96.51.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.48). As a group, equities analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

