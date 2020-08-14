Morgan Stanley Raises Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $67.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BofA Securities lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.62.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of PEG stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $103,645.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,595 shares of company stock worth $575,222 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 13,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.