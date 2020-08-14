Morgan Stanley Raises Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $42.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion and a PE ratio of -59.78. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $45.28.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 100,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $2,721,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $298,023.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,975,370 shares of company stock valued at $357,380,675. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $6,208,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 28,480 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 25.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.