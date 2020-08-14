Morgan Stanley Increases Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $31.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 22.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

NYSE HASI opened at $40.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.96. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 26.82 and a quick ratio of 26.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 54.92%. Equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 17.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 24,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 337,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 0.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 13.4% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 39,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

