Morgan Stanley Increases Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target to $27.00

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

CWEN opened at $26.48 on Friday. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.30). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 2,501.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,034 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 844,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 497,144 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,679,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,752,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,947,000. 35.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

