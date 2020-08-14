Morgan Stanley Boosts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $9.50

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLUG. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of PLUG opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 64,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $571,756.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 1,166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $11,678,336.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,055,164.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,172,417 shares of company stock valued at $32,172,720. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,423,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 30.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,746,000 after buying an additional 1,551,234 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 6,027,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,276,000 after buying an additional 175,792 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 80.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,861,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,211,000 after buying an additional 2,174,013 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $32,922,000. 44.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.