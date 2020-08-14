Morgan Stanley Boosts Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $57.00

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nextera Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nextera Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $64.41. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.14.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Nextera Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 61,585 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 65.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,497 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

