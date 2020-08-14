Morgan Stanley Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €10.80 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €10.80 ($12.71) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UCG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a €8.70 ($10.24) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €10.10 ($11.88).

UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

