Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Montage Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Montage Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Montage Resources from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Montage Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.93.

Get Montage Resources alerts:

MR stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. Montage Resources has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.24). Montage Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $90.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Montage Resources will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MR. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Montage Resources during the second quarter worth about $790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Montage Resources by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 168,895 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Montage Resources by 495.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 136,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Montage Resources by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 108,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Montage Resources by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 62,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.